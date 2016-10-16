FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi finance ministry to close annual accounts early in austerity step
October 16, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 10 months ago

Saudi finance ministry to close annual accounts early in austerity step

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Saudi man shows Saudi riyal banknotes at a money exchange shop, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 20, 2016.Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance ministry will close its accounts for this year's budget on Nov. 15, the ministry said on Sunday in a fresh sign that it is clamping down on spending as low oil prices slash state revenues.

Traditionally, the ministry has closed its books in mid-December each year, but last year it brought this date forward to mid-November. Sunday's statement said it would follow a similar approach for 2016.

The early book-closing makes it easier for the ministry to reject new requests for funds and prevent other government agencies from wasting unspent funds on purchases of non-essentials in the final weeks of the year.

The government posted a record budget deficit of $98 billion last year, a massive 15 percent of gross domestic product, and has projected the gap will shrink to $87 billion this year through spending cuts and higher non-oil revenues.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
