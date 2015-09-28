FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran raise its haj death toll to 226, 246 still missing
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2015 / 5:52 PM / 2 years ago

Iran raise its haj death toll to 226, 246 still missing

Policemen clash with demonstrators during a protest against Saudi Arabia after a crush in which at least 155 Iranians were killed at the haj pilgrimage, in front of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran September 27, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran raised the death toll of its nationals at the disaster at the haj in Saudi Arabia to 226 on Monday from 169 and said President Hassan Rouhani was cutting short his visit to the U.N. General Assembly in New York to attend their funerals.

Iran’s head of haj organization, Saeed Ohadi, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency that 246 Iranians were also still unaccounted for.

Rouhani will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday morning, state news agency IRNA said, the same day that some of the bodies of the victims were being transferred to Iran.

Iranian officials have said the overall total death toll in the crush on Thursday near Mecca is more than 1,000. Saudi Arabia has confirmed the deaths of 769 people.

Iran has demanded an apology from Saudi Arabia over the deaths and accused it of trying to evade blame, while Riyadh accused Tehran of playing politics with the disaster.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.