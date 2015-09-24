Saudi government responsible for haj 'catastrophe': Iran leader

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Saudi Arabian government should accept responsibility for a crush outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Thursday that killed more than 700 worshippers performing the haj pilgrimage.

“The Saudi government should accept the responsibility of this sorrowful incident ... Mismanagement and improper actions have caused this catastrophe,” Khamenei said in a statement published on his website.