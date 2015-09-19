FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two injured in Mecca landslide
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2015 / 7:53 AM / 2 years ago

Two injured in Mecca landslide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MECCA (Reuters) - Two people were injured late on Friday night when part of a mountain in Mecca collapsed on their home, state news agency SPA said.

The incident comes after 107 people were killed last week when a crane collapsed near Mecca’s Grand Mosque.

Muslim pilgrims are flocking to Mecca to attend next week’s haj.

The Civil Defense authority said the landslide caused the ceiling of the four story building in the Batha Quraish area to collapse, injuring a man and woman.

An investigation is still ongoing to reveal the cause of the accident, the SPA said.

Reporting By Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.