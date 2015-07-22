Saudi King Salman to visit United States in the fall: Carter

AMMAN (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is expected to visit the United States in the fall, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told reporters after his meeting with the monarch.
Carter earlier said to King Salman in front of reporters that President Barack Obama was looking forward to seeing him in September.
(This version of the story was corrected to say King Salman expected to visit United States instead of expected to visit Washington.)
