FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde says talks with Greece "very productive"
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 6, 2012 / 10:28 AM / in 5 years

IMF's Lagarde says talks with Greece "very productive"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Finance Ministers meeting in Riyadh October 6,2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

RIYADH (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday that IMF talks with Greece on its debt crisis had been positive.

The discussion of the fiscal chapter of Greece’s program has been “very good and very productive”, she said without elaborating. The talks also include Greece’s structural reforms, financing and debt sustainability.

Lagarde was speaking at a news conference after meeting with senior officials from the six oil exporters in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

(This story clarifies that Lagarde was referring to fiscal chapter)

Reporting by Angus McDowall, Writing by Amena Bakr, Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.