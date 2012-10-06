IMF's Lagarde says talks with Greece "very productive"

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Finance Ministers meeting in Riyadh October 6,2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

RIYADH (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday that IMF talks with Greece on its debt crisis had been positive.

The discussion of the fiscal chapter of Greece’s program has been “very good and very productive”, she said without elaborating. The talks also include Greece’s structural reforms, financing and debt sustainability.

Lagarde was speaking at a news conference after meeting with senior officials from the six oil exporters in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

(This story clarifies that Lagarde was referring to fiscal chapter)