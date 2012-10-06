FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde praises GCC's management of oil prices
October 6, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

IMF's Lagarde praises GCC's management of oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Saturday praised Gulf Arab countries’ good management of oil prices and reserves.

Lagarde was speaking at a news conference after meeting with senior officials from the six oil exporters in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

She predicted “sustainable growth but at slightly reduced rates in the years to come” for the GCC countries, which are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Reporting by Angus McDowall, Writing by Amena Bakr, Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
