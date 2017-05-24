FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
General Electric signs 1 billion riyal deal to build gas turbines in Saudi Arabia
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 24, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 3 months ago

General Electric signs 1 billion riyal deal to build gas turbines in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017.Daniel Becerril - RTS16EVF

RIYADH (Reuters) - General Electric (GE) signed a one billion riyal ($267 million) joint venture agreement on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's state-backed Dussur industrial development company to manufacture gas turbines in the eastern city of Dammam.

The agreement, announced at a press conference in Riyadh, follows an announcement by GE during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit last weekend of $15 billion of business deals, including memorandums of understanding which would require further agreements to materialize.

GE and Dussur signed a memorandum of understanding last year that is expected to result in nearly 3.75 billion riyals of investment by the two companies across multiple sectors in 2017.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.