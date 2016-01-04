FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain severs ties with Iran after attacks on Saudi missions: state news agency
January 4, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain severs ties with Iran after attacks on Saudi missions: state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain announced on Monday it was cutting diplomatic ties with Iran, state news agency BNA reported, a day after its ally and neighbor Saudi Arabia also severed relations with Tehran.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with regional rival Iran on Sunday after Iranian protesters attacked its mission there, angered by the Sunni Muslim kingdom’s decision to execute a leading Shi‘ite cleric. Iran is the main Shi‘ite power.

“Bahrain decided to break off diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and calls upon all members of the mission to leave the kingdom within 48 hours,” BNA said.

Reporting By Mostafa Hashem and Noah Browning; Editing by Sam Wilkin

