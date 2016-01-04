France calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to reduce tensions

PARIS (Reuters) - France urged Saudi Arabia and Iran on Monday to reduce tensions after Riyadh cut ties with Tehran in an escalating row between the rival Middle East powers

“We need to be vigilant about what is happening between Saudi Arabia and Iran,” government spokesman Stephane Le Foll told reporters. “France calls on each side to reduce tensions.”

Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Iran in response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran after Riyadh’s execution of a Shi‘ite Muslim cleric.