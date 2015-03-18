FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran, West likely to reach nuclear deal: Saudi prince says
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Iran, West likely to reach nuclear deal: Saudi prince says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran and the United States are likely to reach an agreement in talks over Iran’s nuclear program, a senior Saudi Arabian prince said on Wednesday.

“We are going to have a deal,” Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former intelligence chief, said in London. “How good or how bad it is I don’t know because we haven’t seen the details.”

American and Iranian nuclear experts were discussing technical details of a possible framework agreement on curbing Iran’s nuclear program in talks in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Sheppard; Writing by Alex Lawler; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.