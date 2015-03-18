Iran, West likely to reach nuclear deal: Saudi prince says

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran and the United States are likely to reach an agreement in talks over Iran’s nuclear program, a senior Saudi Arabian prince said on Wednesday.

“We are going to have a deal,” Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former intelligence chief, said in London. “How good or how bad it is I don’t know because we haven’t seen the details.”

American and Iranian nuclear experts were discussing technical details of a possible framework agreement on curbing Iran’s nuclear program in talks in Switzerland on Wednesday.