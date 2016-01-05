FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait recalls envoy to Iran after attacks on Saudi missions
#World News
January 5, 2016

Kuwait recalls envoy to Iran after attacks on Saudi missions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait recalled its ambassador to Iran on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA reported, after Gulf Arab allies Saudi Arabia and Bahrain severed relations with Tehran following attacks on Saudi missions by Iranian protesters.

“An official source at the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said that the ministry recalled the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday morning Jan. 5 2016, against the backdrop of the attacks carried out by crowds of demonstrators,” the agency reported.

The protests followed Saudi Arabia’s execution of Shi‘ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Writing By Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Janet Lawrence

