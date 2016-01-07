FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deputy crown prince says Saudis will not allow war with Iran
January 7, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Deputy crown prince says Saudis will not allow war with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said a war between his country and Iran would be the beginning of a catastrophe and Riyadh would not allow it, the Economist reported on Thursday.

“It is something that we do not foresee at all, and whoever is pushing toward that is somebody who is not in their right mind,” it quoted him as saying in an interview.

The prince, who is also defense minister, added that Riyadh was concerned at what it saw as the United States’ adoption of a less engaged role in the Middle East.

“The United States must realize that they are the number one in the world and they have to act like it,” he was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Andrew Roche

