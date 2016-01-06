Qatar recalls envoy to Iran after attacks on Saudi missions: State News

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar recalled its ambassador to Iran on Wednesday, state news agency QNA said, after allies Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut their ties with Tehran following attacks on Saudi missions by Iranian protesters.

Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia have spiraled since the execution of a Shi‘ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Wednesday Djibouti cut ties with Iran and Jordan summoned Iran’s envoy in Amman to condemn Sunday’s attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran by protesters angered at the execution of cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

“The ministry summoned this morning Qatar’s ambassador to Tehran against the backdrop of attacks on the embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Tehran,” QNA quoted Khalid Ibrahim Abdulrahman Al-Hamar, the director of the Asian Affairs Department, as saying.

Qatar’s foreign ministry called the embassy attack a “violation of international charters and norms that ensure the security and protection of diplomatic missions and their members”.

Qatar shares with Iran access to the world’s largest natural gas field beneath the waters of the Gulf.

Kuwait recalled its ambassador to Tehran on Tuesday, while the United Arab Emirates has partially downgraded diplomatic relations.

Iran has accused the Sunni Muslim monarchy of Saudi Arabia of using the attack on the embassy as an “excuse” to sever ties and further increase sectarian tensions.

Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, predicted “divine vengeance” for the execution of al-Nimr, an outspoken opponent of the ruling Al Saud family.