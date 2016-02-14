FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia says Switzerland to handle its consular affairs in Iran
#World News
February 14, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia says Switzerland to handle its consular affairs in Iran

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir delivers a statement after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the State Department in Washington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Switzerland will handle Saudi Arabia’s consular affairs in Iran and will facilitate Iranian pilgrims coming to the kingdom, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Sunday, following a diplomatic dispute between Riyadh and Tehran.

“Switzerland offered to ... handle the (consular) interests of Saudi Arabia in Iran, and we in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia appreciated that and accepted,” Adel al-Jubeir told a joint news conference with his Swiss counterpart.

He also said, however, there was no need for mediation in its rift with Iran.

Reporting by Angus McDowall, writing by Sylvia Westall, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
