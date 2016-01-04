FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan cuts diplomatic ties with Iran
#World News
January 4, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Sudan cuts diplomatic ties with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan said on Monday it was cutting diplomatic ties with Iran after the storming of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran and consulate building elsewhere in Iran.

“In response to the barbaric attacks on the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad ... the government of Sudan announces the immediate severing of ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with regional rival Iran on Sunday after Iranian protesters attacked its mission there, angered by the Sunni Muslim kingdom’s decision to execute a leading Shi‘ite cleric.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Janet Lawrence

