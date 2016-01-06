FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi executions are a domestic issue
#World News
January 6, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi executions are a domestic issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday executions in Saudi Arabia were a domestic issue after the Sunni-ruled country executed senior Shi‘ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr at the weekend in a move stirring sectarian anger across the region.

In a speech to local officials, Erdogan said those who remained silent about the deaths of people in Syria’s civil war were now causing uproar over the execution of one person in Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
