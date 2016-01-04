FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey says cannot support Saudi execution of Shi'ite cleric
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey says cannot support Saudi execution of Shi'ite cleric

Shi'ite protesters carry posters of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a demonstration in front of Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey cannot support the execution of a senior Shi‘ite cleric by Saudi Arabia because Ankara opposes capital punishment, government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

“We are against all instances of capital punishment especially when it is politically motivated... For us it is not possible to support capital punishment by any country,” Kurtulmus told a news conference.

He said Saturday’s execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr was not conducive to peace in the region. “But Saudi Arabia and Iran are our friends and we don’t want them fighting because that’s the last thing this region needs,” Kurtulmus said.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.