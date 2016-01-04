FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At U.N., Saudi Arabia says 47 executed were granted fair trials
January 4, 2016 / 11:19 PM / 2 years ago

At U.N., Saudi Arabia says 47 executed were granted fair trials

A Shi'ite Muslim man holds a picture of cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr during a protest against the execution of Nimr, who was executed along with others in Saudi Arabia, in front of Saudi Arabia embassy in New Delhi, India, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia defended its judicial process at the United Nations on Monday, saying that 47 people executed at the weekend had been granted “fair and just trials without any consideration to their intellectual, racial, or sectarian affiliation.”

The Saudi U.N. mission expressed “deep regret” that U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had raised concerns about the nature of the charges and fairness of the trials of those executed, which included a prominent Shi‘ite Muslim cleric.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese

