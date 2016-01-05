Saudi says break in Iran ties will not harm Syria, Yemen peace push

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s decision to break off diplomatic ties with Iran will not affect its own efforts to secure peace in Syria and Yemen, the kingdom’s ambassador to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, said on Monday.

“From our side it should have no effect because we will continue to work very hard to support the peace efforts in Syria, in Yemen,” he told reporters. “We will attend the next Syria talks and we’re not going to boycott them because of Iran or anybody else for that matter.”

“The Iranians, even before the break of diplomatic relations, have not been very supportive, have not been very positive in these peace efforts,” he added. “I don’t think the break in relations is going to dissuade them from such behavior.”