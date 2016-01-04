FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. calls for all sides in Middle East to calm tensions
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2016 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. calls for all sides in Middle East to calm tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday renewed its call for leaders in the Middle East to try to calm tensions after Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Sunday.

“The United States is concerned about rising tensions in the Middle East ... following recent executions in Saudi Arabia, attacks on Saudi diplomatic properties in Iran and (then) the cutting or downgrading by a number of countries of their diplomatic ties (with Iran),” State Department spokesman John Kirby said at his daily briefing. “We call on all sides to avoid any actions that would further heighten tensions in the region.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.