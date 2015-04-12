FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia dismisses Iran calls for Yemen ceasefire
April 12, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia dismisses Iran calls for Yemen ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal attends the foreign ministers of the Arab League meeting ahead of the Arab Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia dismissed Iranian calls for an end to its air strikes on neighboring Yemen on Sunday, saying Tehran should not interfere in the conflict.

Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies began air strikes against Iranian-allied Houthi militia fighters in Yemen more than two weeks ago, to try and prevent them making further advances.

“How can Iran call for us to stop the fighting in Yemen ... We came to Yemen to help the legitimate authority, and Iran is not in charge of Yemen,” Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal said in the Saudi capital Riyadh at a press conference with French counterpart Laurent Fabius.

Reporting By Angus McDowall and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
