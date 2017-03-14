FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
SoftBank's Son to meet Saudi King Salman on Tuesday in Tokyo: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 14, 2017 / 1:18 AM / 5 months ago

SoftBank's Son to meet Saudi King Salman on Tuesday in Tokyo: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2017.Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp Chairman Masayoshi Son will meet Saudi King Salman on Tuesday in Tokyo, a person briefed on the matter said, as the kingdom and the Japanese tech and investment firm proceed with plans to create a $100 billion technology-investment fund.

The source did not have further details on the meeting between the billionaire entrepreneur investor and the king, who is on a state visit to Japan this week.

The Saudi embassy did not immediately respond to a telephone request for comment.

Saudi Arabia and SoftBank agreed in October to pursue the SoftBank Vision Fund, which would be one of the world's largest private-equity investors and a potential kingpin in the industry.

Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.