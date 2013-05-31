FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi king leaves for holiday in Morocco: agency
#World News
May 31, 2013

Saudi king leaves for holiday in Morocco: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s elderly King Abdullah left the kingdom on Friday for a private holiday in Morocco, the state news agency (SPA) reported.

The movements and health of senior royals in the world’s top oil exporter are closely watched because of their immense executive power.

King Abdullah, who turned 90 this year, was shown on Saudi television this week after chairing a cabinet meeting for the first time in months.

The king had an operation in November, one of several in recent years, which kept him in hospital for nearly a month.

In his absence, 76-year-old Crown Prince Salman will run the kingdom’s daily affairs. Salman’s deputy is Prince Muqrin, who was appointed second deputy prime minister in January.

Reporting By Angus McDowall, Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Alistair Lyon

