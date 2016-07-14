FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi King leaves country on holiday, crown prince to manage affairs in his absence
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2016 / 11:23 AM / a year ago

Saudi King leaves country on holiday, crown prince to manage affairs in his absence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a session of Saudi Shura Council in Riyadh, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Bandar al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Court/Handout

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman left the country on holiday on Thursday and appointed the crown prince to manage the kingdom’s affairs in his absence, state news agency SPA reported.

The statement did not say where King Salman, 80, was traveling or how long he would be absent for.

In April 2015 Salman appointed his 56-year-old nephew, Mohammed bin Nayef, as crown prince and made his young son, Mohammed bin Salman, second in line to rule, a major shift in power toward two princes who have overseen a more assertive stance at a time of regional turmoil.

(This story corrects to say king will travel abroad, not to Britain)

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.