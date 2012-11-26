FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crown prince has "reassured" Saudis about king's health
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Crown prince has "reassured" Saudis about king's health

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File photo of Saudi King Abdullah (front R) talking with Saudi Crown Prince Salman bin Abdel-Aziz in Taif June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Salman “reassured” Saudis during a cabinet meeting on Monday about King Abdullah’s health, more than a week after the monarch had surgery to tighten a ligament in his back, state news agency SPA reported.

The king, believed to be in his late 80s, was admitted for surgery on November 16 and an announcement from the Royal Court said he had undergone a successful back operation that took 11 hours.

Saudi stability is of global concern. The key U.S. ally holds more than a fifth of world petroleum reserves and is the birthplace of Islam, where millions of Muslims flock to perform the annual haj pilgrimage.

“His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz reassured everybody about the health of King Abdullah,” SPA said without giving any details or saying when the king might be released from hospital.

The Saudi stock market, which was on a downward trend throughout the day, reversed course and the index closed up 0.4 percent.

Top royals have repeatedly visited King Abdullah at the Riyadh hospital since the operation, SPA said on Saturday, but no photographs of the monarch have been released.

The crown has passed down a line of sons of the kingdom’s founder King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, who died in 1953.

Abdullah - who took power in 2005- named his brother Prince Salman, 13 years his junior, heir apparent in June after the death of Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz. Salman deputises for the king while he is away and has chaired both this week and last week’s cabinet meetings.

Writing by Rania El Gamal and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.