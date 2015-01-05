FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi crown prince assures cabinet on King's health: SPA
#World News
January 5, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi crown prince assures cabinet on King's health: SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud speaks before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) at his private residence in the Red Sea city of Jeddah June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud offered assurances at a cabinet meeting on Monday about the health of King Abdullah, who was hospitalized last week, state news agency SPA said.

Markets keep a close eye on the health of the king of the world’s top oil exporter, a country that also has influence over Muslims through its guardianship of Islam’s holiest sites.

“At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince assured everyone on the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud,” SPA said.

The royal court said on Jan. 2 that King Abudullah, thought to be 91, was suffering from pneumonia and temporarily needed help to breathe through a tube. The procedure was successful and his condition was stable, the royal court said.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Hugh Lawson

