Lebanon PM urges Riyadh to reconsider suspension of $3 billion military aid package
February 19, 2016 / 5:28 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanon PM urges Riyadh to reconsider suspension of $3 billion military aid package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Tammam Salam on Friday urged Saudi Arabia to “reconsider” the suspension of a $3 billion aid package to its army to buy French arms.

“We express our deep appreciation for King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his brothers in the Saudi leadership ... and we hope for a reconsideration of the decision to halt the aid for our army and security forces,” he said in a statement.

The Saudi state news agency said earlier on Friday that Riyadh was suspending the package pledged in 2013, with an official saying it was a response to Beirut’s failure to condemn attacks on the kingdom’s missions in Iran.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams

