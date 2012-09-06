FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi foreign minister leaves hospital after surgery: court
September 6, 2012 / 6:54 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi foreign minister leaves hospital after surgery: court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal speaks during a news conference in Jeddah June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal left hospital on Thursday after having an operation, the royal court said.

The 72-year-old prince, a son of the late King Faisal and a nephew of King Abdullah, was appointed in March 1975 and is the world’s longest-serving foreign minister.

“His Royal Highness Prince Saud al-Faisal left hospital on Thursday after completing the necessary treatment period and he will spend some time recovering,” a brief statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency said.

The agency said on August 11 the prince had had minor surgery to remove an intestinal obstruction caused by a previous operation.

A Saudi dissident group in the United States two weeks later said Prince Saud, who suffers from a chronic back complaint, was critically ill.

But the royal court dismissed the report later that day and said he would be released soon.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
