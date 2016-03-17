FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi oil exports rise to 7.835 million bpd in January: JODI
#Commodities
March 17, 2016

Saudi oil exports rise to 7.835 million bpd in January: JODI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in January rose to their highest level in nine months to 7.835 million barrels per day from 7.486 million bpd in December, official data showed on Thursday.

The world’s largest oil exporter and OPEC heavyweight produced 10.230 million bpd in January, a record high, compared with 10.144 million bpd a month earlier, the data showed.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative, which publishes them on its website.

Saudi Arabia’s domestic crude oil inventories fell to 314.119 million barrels in January from 325.474 million barrels a month earlier.

Domestic refineries processed 2.468 million bpd of crude, compared with 2.312 million bpd in December, while exports of refined oil products fell to 1.343 million bpd in January from 1.441 million bpd the month before.

In January crude oil burnt to generate power fell to 293,000 bpd from 392,000 bpd in December, the JODI data showed.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely, Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
