FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi oil minister says economic producers will prevail: report
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 5, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi oil minister says economic producers will prevail: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi attends a meeting of Gulf states' oil ministers in Doha, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi believes economic producers will prevail over higher-cost suppliers and OPEC’s share of the market will rise, India’s Economic Times newspaper reported on its website on Monday.

In comments suggesting Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, is sticking to its policy of defending market share rather than supporting prices, Naimi told the paper the drop in oil prices was less of a problem than fluctuations.

“The world needs a reliable, sustainable supply. Best way to do it is to make sure that demand and supply should be equal, so there will not be fluctuation of price. The biggest problem for everybody, producer and consumer today, is fluctuation — the ups and downs,” he was quoted as saying.

Referring to reports that the number of drilling rigs deployed by U.S. shale producers is falling, Naimi said: “Eventually, economic producers will continue to prevail,” the paper reported.

Naimi disagreed with analysts who believe OPEC’s market share would fall further, the paper reported. “On the contrary, OPEC’s market share will be higher,” he said.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.