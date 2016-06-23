FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Oil's supply-demand balance improving: Saudi energy minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 23, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Oil's supply-demand balance improving: Saudi energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a news conference announcing the kingdom's National Transformation Plan, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia June 7, 2016.Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oil markets are improving as supply and demand are almost balancing, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said in comments aired on Thursday.

"We see that the market has returned into balance. Supply and demand are almost equal," Khalid al-Falih told Saudi-owned Arabiya television.

"The markets have started to improve in response to this balance," he said.

Falih is in the United States accompanying Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a visit aimed at repairing frayed relations with Washington and to promote an economic transformation plan to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.