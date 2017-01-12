Saudi energy minister expects tight oil market in two to three years

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih adjusts his glasses during a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016.

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that he expected tightness in the global oil market in two or three years.

Speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Falih predicted global demand for oil would grow by well over 1 million barrels per day in 2017.

The oil market has been moving toward a balance of supply and demand and December's agreement by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to cut output will accelerate that process, he said. The deal is for six months and producers will consider later whether to renew it, he added.