7 months ago
Saudi energy minister expects tight oil market in two to three years
January 12, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi energy minister expects tight oil market in two to three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih adjusts his glasses during a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that he expected tightness in the global oil market in two or three years.

Speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Falih predicted global demand for oil would grow by well over 1 million barrels per day in 2017.

The oil market has been moving toward a balance of supply and demand and December's agreement by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to cut output will accelerate that process, he said. The deal is for six months and producers will consider later whether to renew it, he added.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia

