Saudi Arabia set to pump 10 million barrels per day again in October: Naimi
October 9, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Saudi Arabia set to pump 10 million barrels per day again in October: Naimi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi addresses the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is likely to produce around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in October, in line with production last month, Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi said on Tuesday.

“They are all around 10 mln bpd,” Naimi said when asked by reporters how much crude the world’s top oil exporter produced in September and how much it was expected to pump in October.

“If there’s demand, we will meet we have the ability to produce 12.5 million bpd but global demand doesn’t need this amount... If we produce 10 mln bpd around 2.5 mln bpd as spare.”

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Angus McDowall, editing by Daniel Fineren

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
