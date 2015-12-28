FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aramco's Falih says Saudi can outlast others until oil market balances
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 28, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Aramco's Falih says Saudi can outlast others until oil market balances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Khalid al-Falih speaks to the media at the company's booth during Petrotech 2014 (a petrochemicals conference) at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre in Manama May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is better equipped to wait out currently low oil prices than other producers, Saudi Aramco Chairman Khalid al-Falih said on Monday, adding that he expected a more stable market “some time in 2016”.

“Saudi Arabia more than anyone else has the capacity to wait out the market until this balancing takes place,” he told a news conference.

The comment by the head of the state oil company was in line with Saudi Arabia’s no-cut oil policy on output despite a sharp fall in global oil prices since mid-2014.

“Our production policy has been clear, we will meet out customers’ demand and will not leave our customers short of energy,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, led a shift in OPEC policy last year by rejecting calls to reduce production to support prices, choosing instead to defend market share.

Brent crude futures this month have hit their lowest levels since 2004.

Reporting by Angus McDowall, Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.