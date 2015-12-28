Aramco's Falih says Saudi can outlast others until oil market balances

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Khalid al-Falih speaks to the media at the company's booth during Petrotech 2014 (a petrochemicals conference) at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre in Manama May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is better equipped to wait out currently low oil prices than other producers, Saudi Aramco Chairman Khalid al-Falih said on Monday, adding that he expected a more stable market “some time in 2016”.

“Saudi Arabia more than anyone else has the capacity to wait out the market until this balancing takes place,” he told a news conference.

The comment by the head of the state oil company was in line with Saudi Arabia’s no-cut oil policy on output despite a sharp fall in global oil prices since mid-2014.

“Our production policy has been clear, we will meet out customers’ demand and will not leave our customers short of energy,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, led a shift in OPEC policy last year by rejecting calls to reduce production to support prices, choosing instead to defend market share.

Brent crude futures this month have hit their lowest levels since 2004.