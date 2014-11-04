Saudi hikes oil prices to Asia, Europe, but U.S. cuts spook market

A fisherman pulls in his net as an oil tanker is seen at the port in the northwestern city of Duba April 20, 2013. Picture taken April 20. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has hiked the price of crude to customers in Asia and Europe in December, but deepened cuts to U.S. buyers in a sign it may be redoubling efforts to retain its share of the world’s biggest market.

Global oil prices initially rallied on news of the increased differentials, seen by some as an effort to shore up the market following a near 25 percent price fall since June. The higher rates could discourage customers from maximizing their purchases, reducing supply without making overt cuts.

“The market is a little surprised they’re raising their sale prices given the perception that the Saudis were more interested in preserving their market share,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

But oil traders later shifted their focus to the further cut in U.S. prices, which appeared to reinforce the idea that the kingdom was battling for market share, even at the risk of keeping the global oil market awash in surplus crude.

State oil firm Saudi Aramco raised its December price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $0.95 a barrel versus November to a discount of just $0.10 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, it said on Tuesday. That reversed most of the $1.20 a barrel reduction in November’s prices.

While the direction was largely in line with trader expectations based on a stronger Dubai crude market, the size of the increase to Asia was taken by some traders as a sign that Saudi Arabia may be more willing than previously thought to act to support prices.

The company raised its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe by 60 cents for December from the previous month at a discount of $3.35 a barrel to the Brent Weighted Average (BWAVE). In November, Aramco had cut prices by 40 cents.

The Arab Light OSP to the United States was set at a premium of $1.60 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) for December, down 45 cents from the previous month. It was the lowest premium since 2013, according to Reuters data.

After initially rising by as much as 80 cents following the release of the prices, oil futures fell sharply in the final minutes of regular trade as traders reassessed the Saudi prices. U.S. crude oil extended its losses to more than $2 a barrel, while Brent crude fell $1.44 to $84.42.

Saudi Aramco’s release of monthly Official Selling Prices (OSPs), normally a routine occurrence, abruptly became a major market event in early October when deep price cuts were taken as a signal of a major shift in Saudi oil policy, triggering talk of an emerging price war among members of the producing group.

While the kingdom and its core Gulf allies have given no indication that they are in a hurry to curb production and shore up the market, some analysts argue that the price adjustments are simply a routine response to market conditions rather than a leading indicator of the kingdom’s thinking.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due to meet on Nov. 27.

“This is the last pricing schedule they are going to put out ahead of OPEC. Some market participants are going to look at these numbers and try to gauge what they are going to do,” said Joseph Posillico, senior vice president of energy derivatives at Jefferies LLC in New York.

“I would not put too much weight on this as an indicator.”

The tables below show the full FOB prices for December in U.S. dollars.

Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).

United States

DECEMBER NOVEMBER CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT +3.40 +3.90 -0.50

LIGHT +1.60 +2.05 -0.45

MEDIUM -0.65 -0.20 -0.45

HEAVY -2.20 -1.75 -0.45

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against Brent crude weighted average (BWAVE):

NW EUROPE

DECEMBER NOVEMBER CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -1.65 -2.25 +0.60

LIGHT -3.35 -3.95 +0.60

MEDIUM -5.00 -5.65 +0.65

HEAVY -7.95 -8.35 +0.40

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

DECEMBER NOVEMBER CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +1.70 +1.15 +0.55

EXTRA LIGHT +1.00 +0.20 +0.80

LIGHT -0.10 -1.05 +0.95

MEDIUM -1.60 -2.55 +0.95

HEAVY -4.05 -4.90 +0.85

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the

Mediterranean are set against the BWAVE:

MEDITERRANEAN

DECEMBER NOVEMBER CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -1.35 -2.65 +1.30

LIGHT -2.70 -4.20 +1.50

MEDIUM -4.30 -5.70 +1.40

HEAVY -6.55 -7.85 +1.30

Reporting by Global Energy Desk

e-mail: asia.energy@thomsonreuters.com