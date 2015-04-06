Saudi Arabia raises crude prices to Asia for May for second month

A fisherman pulls in his net as an oil tanker is seen at the port in the northwestern city of Duba April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

SINGAPORE/SAUDI ARABIA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude exporter, raised the prices for all the grades it will sell to Asia in May, increasing levels for the second straight month as robust refining margins supported demand in the region.

The OPEC producer kept output steady and cut prices sharply late last year in a fight for market share during a global supply glut.

Its ability to raise prices for April and May suggested its strategy was working, although stiff competition kept its flagship Arab Light at a discount to Oman/Dubai quotes, analysts said.

“Even though it’s a slight increase, overall it’s still a discount,” said Shunling Yap, a senior oil and gas analyst at BMI Research.

“There is still competition for the Asia market, even though it is also a sign that some of the production elsewhere is less able to compete in the market right now.”

Saudi Aramco raised its May price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $0.30 a barrel compared with April to a discount of $0.60 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, it said on Sunday, in line with market expectations.

The price pales in comparison with the same month last year when Arab Light was sold at $1.85 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes. The Oman and Dubai benchmarks are also down 50 percent since then.

Elsewhere, Saudi Aramco dropped its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe by 20 cents for May from the previous month to a discount of $3.95 a barrel to the Brent Weighted Average (BWAVE).

The Arab Light OSP to the United States was set at a premium of $1.35 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) for May, down 10 cents from the previous month.

The tables below show the full FOB prices for May in U.S. dollars.

Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).

United States

MAY APRIL CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT +3.05 +3.55 -0.50

LIGHT +1.35 +1.45 -0.10

MEDIUM -0.15 -0.15 0.00

HEAVY -0.75 -0.95 +0.20

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against Brent crude weighted average

(BWAVE):

NW EUROPE

MAY APRIL CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -2.05 -2.15 +0.10

LIGHT -3.95 -3.75 -0.20

MEDIUM -5.45 -5.45 0.00

HEAVY -7.80 -7.90 +0.10

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

MAY APRIL CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +2.10 +1.30 +0.80

EXTRA LIGHT +0.80 +0.25 +0.55

LIGHT -0.60 -0.90 +0.30

MEDIUM -2.00 -2.20 +0.20

HEAVY -4.15 -4.35 +0.20

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the

Mediterranean are set against the BWAVE:

MEDITERRANEAN

MAY APRIL CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -1.40 -0.90 -0.50

LIGHT -3.20 -3.00 -0.20

MEDIUM -4.50 -4.60 +0.10

HEAVY -6.25 -6.65 +0.40