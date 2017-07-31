Saudi Arabia may raise September light crude prices to Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to raise prices for light crude grades it sells to Asia in September to track a stronger Dubai benchmark and improvements in regional gasoline and gasoil margins, trade sources said on Monday.

The September official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light could rise by 5-15 cents from the previous month, three of four trade sources told Reuters in a survey. Arab Extra Light's OSP could increase by 35-50 cents in September.

Such hikes would be in keeping with a widening of the spread between first and third month Dubai cash prices by about 10 cents in July from the previous month, the sources said.

"We saw gasoline cracks rising this month and margins for middle distillates are also increasing," a trader with a North Asian refiner said, adding that the margin increases would support a bigger rise in Arab Extra Light crude price in September.

Asia's average monthly gasoil margin for July is the highest its been in nine months, according to data on Thomson Reuters Eikon. Gasoline margins held just under $10 a barrel for the third straight month in July.

All four survey respondents expect price cuts for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy grades in September, although output reductions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers could keep heavy oil supplies tight and underpin the prices.

Arab Heavy's OSP hit its highest in more than three years in August. Potential sanctions by the United States on Venezuela's oil sector may further tighten supplies.Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.