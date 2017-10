DUBAI (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia pumped 9.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in May, an industry source said on Saturday.

May’s oil production was lower by 300,000 bpd from April when the Saudi kingdom pumped 10.1 million bpd, its highest for more than 30 years, as it bids to meet growing demand and curb oil prices.

Members of the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC) will meet on June 14 in Vienna to review output policy.