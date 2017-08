Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016.

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday the kingdom is committed to meeting global oil demand, including from the United States, state news agency SPA reported.

Falih's comments were made after meeting his U.S. counterpart Ernest Moniz in Riyadh.

SPA quoted Falih as saying the kingdom is committed to the oil market's stability and balance.