Saudi oil minister: We refuse that OPEC takes sole responsibility
March 22, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi oil minister: We refuse that OPEC takes sole responsibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi gestures as he arrives at his hotel ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday that OPEC would not take responsibility alone, referring to the current oil market situation.

Last November, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries kingpin Saudi Arabia persuaded members to keep production unchanged to defend market share and curtail the output of more expensive producers such as the United States. The move accelerated an already sharp oil price drop.

“It is a difficult situation, we refuse that OPEC takes responsibility alone,” he told journalists.

He said Saudi Arabia pumped around 10 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), and was ready to meet more if customers want. But he added that the country had no plans to increase current production capacity beyond 12.5 million bpd.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Susan Thomas

