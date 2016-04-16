Fire at United petrochemical plant in Saudi's Jubail kills 12: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - A fire broke out during routine maintenance at a United Petrochemical Company plant in the Saudi industrial city of Jubail on Saturday, killing 12 workers and injuring another 11, state news agency SPA reported.

The fire was small and extinguished quickly, the report said, but left people with severe smoke inhalation due.

United is a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE (SABIC).

Spokesmen for SABIC and United could not immediately be reached for comment.