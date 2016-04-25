Saudi Arabia's cabinet approves reform plan: state media

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s cabinet agreed to implement a broad reform plan known as Vision 2030, which is expected to involve sweeping change to diversify the economy beyond dependence on oil exports, state media reported on Monday.
“We hope citizens will work together to achieve Saudi Vision 2030,” King Salman said in a brief statement carried by state television.
Details of the plan were expected to be announced later on Monday.
