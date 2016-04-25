FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 25, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

Saudi Arabia's cabinet approves reform plan: state media

A Saudi boy sells melons and watermelons in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s cabinet agreed to implement a broad reform plan known as Vision 2030, which is expected to involve sweeping change to diversify the economy beyond dependence on oil exports, state media reported on Monday.

“We hope citizens will work together to achieve Saudi Vision 2030,” King Salman said in a brief statement carried by state television.

Details of the plan were expected to be announced later on Monday.

Reporting by Hadeel al-Sayegh and Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Tiorchia

