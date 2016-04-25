Saudi Arabia to introduce expat 'green card' within five years: top prince

RIYADH/DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will introduce a “green card” system within five years to allow resident expatriates in the kingdom to have more rights in order to improve its investment climate, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday.

Speaking in a television interview, he said planned sweeping reforms, of which the proposed green card is one, will be implemented even if oil prices rise back above $70 a barrel and pledged to end Riyadh’s dependence on crude revenue by 2020.

Related Coverage Saudi plans a military industries holding firm: top prince