Saudi Arabia to introduce expat 'green card' within five years: top prince
April 25, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Saudi Arabia to introduce expat 'green card' within five years: top prince

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a cabinet meeting that agrees to implement a broad reform plan known as Vision 2030 in Riyadh, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH/DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will introduce a “green card” system within five years to allow resident expatriates in the kingdom to have more rights in order to improve its investment climate, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday.

Speaking in a television interview, he said planned sweeping reforms, of which the proposed green card is one, will be implemented even if oil prices rise back above $70 a barrel and pledged to end Riyadh’s dependence on crude revenue by 2020.

Reporting By Andrew Torchia and Angus McDowall

