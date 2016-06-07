FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Saudi fin min: nothing decided about income tax on residents
June 7, 2016 / 7:26 PM / a year ago

Saudi fin min: nothing decided about income tax on residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian government has made no decision to impose an income tax on foreign residents of the kingdom, finance minister Ibrahim Alassaf told a news conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, the government published a broad economic reform plan which included instructions for the finance ministry to prepare and implement an income tax on residents other than national citizens by 2020.

On Tuesday, however, Alassaf described that part of the plan as merely a proposal.

"There will be no tax on citizens. As for residents, it is a proposal and nothing has been approved yet, and it will be examined. It is an old proposal."

Reporting by Gulf team; Writing by Andrew Torchia

