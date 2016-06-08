FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi housing ministry says to issue sukuk for real estate fund
June 8, 2016 / 8:33 PM / a year ago

Saudi housing ministry says to issue sukuk for real estate fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to issue an Islamic bond, or sukuk, for its Real Estate Development Fund by the end of 2017/2018, the housing minister said on Wednesday.

“The sukuk program is specialized for the real estate development fund,” Majed al-Hogail said at a press conference.

The fund is the largest financer for the Saudi real estate sector and has a portfolio of around 190 billion Saudi riyals ($50.67 billion), the minister said.

“We believe we can get cash flow from issuing sukuk for these loans and getting money to deal with the fund’s waiting list in the fastest time possible,” he said.

Reporting By Gulf Team, Writing by Maha El Dahan, Editing by William Maclean

