FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi does not expect oil price below $30 due to global demand
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2016 / 2:24 PM / a year ago

Saudi does not expect oil price below $30 due to global demand

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reacts upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia does not see oil prices falling below $30 a barrel again due to improvement in global demand for crude, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday as he outlined a sweeping economic reform plan, known as Vision 2030.

“We can achieve this vision even if oil is lower than $30. We think it is almost impossible to go under $30 because of global demand,” Prince Mohammed said in a news conference.

“The plan can deal with any price, $30, $28, $70... but the plan was made with $30 in mind.”

Reporting By William Maclean, Samia Nakhoul, Marwa Rashad; Writing by Rania El Gamal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.