Gunmen kill two policemen in Saudi Eastern Province: Arabiya TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two policemen were shot dead in Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern Province by unknown assailants, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel reported on Sunday.

The shooting occurred in Dammam while the policemen were on patrol, Al Arabiya said.

The Eastern Province is home to many Shi'ite Muslims, who form a minority in the conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom.

There have been shootings of security forces in the Eastern Province in the past by Shi'ite militants angry at what they say is repression of their community.