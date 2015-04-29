Saudi Aramco board meeting statement describes Falih as chairman

Al-KHOBAR, Saudi Aramco (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco [SDABO.UL] described Khalid al-Falih as “chairman of the Saudi Aramco board of directors and outgoing president and CEO” in a statement about a recent board meeting on Wednesday, appearing to confirm that he had been appointed as chairman.

Falih was earlier appointed as Health Minister in a royal decree carried by state media, but had also been named as the new Saudi Aramco chairman in a report by the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television news channel.