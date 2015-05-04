FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia replaces head of royal ceremonies
May 4, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia replaces head of royal ceremonies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia issued a royal decree on Monday replacing the head of its royal ceremonies, the state news agency SPA said.

The decree removed Mohamed bin Abdelrahman al-Tubaishi from his position and appointed Khaled bin Saleh al-Abbad, the SPA said.

The agency did not mention a reason for the change.

Saudi Arabia announced a government reshuffle on Wednesday when King Salman named his nephew Mohammed bin Nayef and his son Mohammed bin Salman as his heirs, apparently setting the line of succession in the world’s top oil exporter for decades.

Reporting By Mostafa Hashem; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
